Aug. 7, 1948 - May 31, 2023

ORANGEBURG -- Phillip Cave, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Dr. Cecil R. Cave Jr. will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alex Cave, Greg Livingston, Kevin Bell, Mark Stevenson, Nicholas Griffith and Jody Atkins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Cave's grandchildren, Ethan Farrell, Peyton Dudarenke, Landon Dudarenke, Mason Farrell, Avery Farrell, Bryant Dudarenke, Scarlett Cave and Harper Cave.

Mr. Cave was born on August 7, 1948, in Orangeburg County. He was the son of the late Cecil R. Cave and the late Lila Mae Dehay Cave. He was a graduate of Edisto High School. After high school, he was employed by Greenwood Mills, then became an insurance salesman with Life of Georgia. He was the former owner and operator of American Satellite, then he was later employed by Stardust Amusement. Mr. Cave was a member or Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle. He loved spending time with his family and his grands. He also loved holding his little puppies, Riley, Sophie and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Blanchard Cave, Leonard Cave; mother-in-law, Dorothy Linder; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Cave.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandy Linder Cave; his children, Jennifer (Jason) Dudarenke of Aiken, S.C., Brad (Sienna) Cave of Asheville, N.C., Lindsay Cave (Benji) Farrell of Gaston, S.C.; eight grandchildren; a brother, Cecil R. (Ann) Cave Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister-in-law, Sandi Cave of Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Grove Park Hospice and their nurses, Amanda, Kim and Tammy.

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA at 225 Ruf Road Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.Thompson fh.net.