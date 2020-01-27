{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Phillip Averell Kennerly, 63, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Jericho United Methodist Church, 11 Houcks Gin Road, Elloree.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

Mr. Kennerly was born June 25, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Johnnie Lanair and Merle Griffith Kennerly. He was a retired industrial electrician. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, Gamecock sports, and hanging out with family and friends. He was a member of Jericho United Methodist Church and a trustee of Jericho United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Dukes Kennerly; one brother, Johnnie L. Kennerly Jr. and wife, Beth; one sister, Sandra Kennerly Nettles; a sister-in-law, Karmen Bickley Kennerly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Edwin Allen Kennerly; and a brother-in-law, Chandler H. Nettles.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Jericho United Methodist Church, 11 Houcks Gin Road, Elloree, SC 29047 or to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250-9988.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

