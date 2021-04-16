 Skip to main content
Phillip A. Kearse -- Bamberg
Phillip A. Kearse -- Bamberg

Phillip A. Kearse

BAMBERG -- Phillip A. Kearse, 54, of 75 Wren Drive, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at tRMC, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, April 17, in Log Bridge Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

