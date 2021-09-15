Phil Leon Scott -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Phil Leon Scott, 63, of 127 Milwaukee Court, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital, Charleston.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends and family may visit his niece, Shantay “Mek Mek” Scott, 2715 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sister, Deborah McCord, at 704-340-3317 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
