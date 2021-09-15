 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phil Leon Scott -- Santee
0 comments

Phil Leon Scott -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Phil Leon Scott, 63, of 127 Milwaukee Court, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit his niece, Shantay “Mek Mek” Scott, 2715 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sister, Deborah McCord, at 704-340-3317 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News