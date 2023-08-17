ORANGEBURG -- Travis Stokes, 54 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Travis was born in Orangeburg on November 10, 1968, the oldest son of the late Peter R Stokes III and the late Wendy Weathers Jeffcoat. Travis was a graduate of Branchville High School, Cope Area Vocational Center, and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Travis served with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office for over ten years as a deputy sheriff, and was an accomplished welder. He was the owner of Travis Logging LLC, which he had operated for over 20 years. He was a board member of Rose Hill Hunting Club, Orangeburg Elks Lodge, SC Forestry Association, and a life member of the National Rifle Association. Travis was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed his life hunting, fishing on the Edisto river, deep sea fishing out of Edisto Island, and cooking for family and friends. As a young man, Travis loved life on the Weathers family farm, often reminiscing fondly of the times with his Uncle Howard.

Travis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward M. and Etta Maye Weathers, who raised him and his brother. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Alice Stokes Hightower, and his step-grandfather, Wilbur Hightower, and his paternal grandfather Peter R. Stokes Jr.

Travis is survived by his daughter, Callie Stokes Pope (Dustin) of Bowman; his grandson, Dylan Wayne Pope of Bowman; brother, E. Matt Stokes (Tiffany) of Providence Community; and niece, Kayla D. Stokes of Orangeburg. He is also survived by his aunt, Anita Stokes Nivens (Kirk) of Ellabell, Ga.; two great-aunts, Sue W. Shuler of Magnolias of Santee, Lucy T. Mobley of The Oaks of Orangeburg; numerous cousins; and many friends in Branchville, Bowman and Edisto Island. He is also survived by his special friend, Ashley Peters, and her son, Brinson, who was his trusted hunting and fishing friend.

Friends and family may call at the residence of his brother, E. Matt Stokes, 710 Shuler Belt Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Ott Funeral Home, Branchville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, at Ott Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating.

Memorials may be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, in care of Ed Godfrey P.O. Box 87, Branchville, SC 29432.