Peter C. 'Mr. Pete' Wilson -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Peter C. "Mr. Pete" Wilson, 73, of 138 Preston St., died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.