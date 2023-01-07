NEESES — Pete Junior Baughman, 69, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with the Rev. Darin Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow in Beaver Creek Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, South Carolina and other times at the home of Tony and Ledosta Bell, 241 Coldstream Road, Salley, SC 29137.

Mr. Baughman was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Lafayette “Pete” Baughman and the late Violet Miller Baughman.

Survivors include his sons, Scotty Pete (Brandy Stack) Baughman and Chris Baughman; nine grandchildren; siblings, Gail (Harvey) Phillips, Marshall Baughman, Margie Chaney, William David (Julie) Baughman, Beatrice Cooper, Mildred Hughes, Lizzie Jean Hutto and Lafayette (Rae) Baughman Jr. Mr. Baughman was predeceased by one brother and six sisters.

Memorials may be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 340, Neeses, SC 29107.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, is assisting the family.