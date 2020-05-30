Pete Burnette Fanning -- Neeses

NEESES -- Pete Burnette Fanning, 68, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Fanning was born in Norway, a son of the late Peter and Azzilee Berry Fanning. Mr. Fanning served in the army for 12 years.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Hoover Fanning, of the home; two daughters, Tiffany (Edward) Griffith and Haley (Tyrell) Blyther; a son, Chad Fanning; two stepsons, Joe Lubkins and Chris Lubkins; sisters, Barbara Ferguson, Patsy (Robert) Beck, Maggie Fogle; brothers, Harry (Minnie) Fanning and Jim (Susan) Fanning, S. P. (Barbara) Fanning,; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Fanning; and a brother-in-law, Richard Wagers; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by brothers, Frank Fanning, Tom Fanning, LaVerne Fanning and Harold Fanning; and a sister, Erlene Wagers.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
