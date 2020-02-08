{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Perstine Robinson, 83, of 114 Sunnydale St., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel of Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

