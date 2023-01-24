Persis “Ann” Haskins -- Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. --Persis “Ann” Haskins, 82, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023. Persis Ann was born on Sept. 27, 1940, to Percy and Sallie Bell Mathis in Manning, South Carolina. Ann spent her early years in St. Matthews, South Carolina, and lived in multiple locations including Nashville, Tennessee, Bristol, Tennessee and Senoia, Georgia.

Prior to relocating to Senoia, Ann was a dedicated office manager in Nashville and Bristol, Virginia. Ann loved service to the community, volunteering with several organizations including her churches in Bristol and Sharpsburg, Georgia, and Civitan in Bristol. Upon retirement she loved to travel, play cards and spend time with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and spouse, George S. Haskins. She is survived by her spouse, Jim Keesee; children, Rose Marie Trainor, George Haskins (Amy), Michael Haskins (Sandra); grandchildren, Seth, Alexandria, Michelle, and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Aubree; stepson, Ted Keesee (Alanah); step grandchildren, Jessica (Christian), Jennifer (Bryan) and Sabrina (Nathan); and multiple step great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Ann's family is grateful to the staff at Terra Bella, who cared for her over the last year and to Amedisys Hospice, who eased her final days.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held at Sharpsburg Baptist Church, 6413 Highway 54, Sharpsburg, Georgia, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Wallace McAbee presiding. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.