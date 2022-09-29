Perry Davis Holloway -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Perry Davis Holloway, 90, passed away Sept. 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Dyches Funeral Home Chapel, Barnwell.

He was born Nov. 3, 1931, in McCormick, the son of the late Paul and Agnes Holloway. He graduated from USC and retired from Savannah River Site after 38 years in the engineering department. He was a longtime member of Grace Methodist Church, North Augusta. He was a lifetime member of the Elks' Club. He loved fishing, camping, woodcrafts and spending time with his family.

Surviving relatives include one daughter, Sandy (Cliff) Dyches of Bamberg; two stepdaughters, Sherry (Mark) Dopp of McLean, Va., and Denise (JP) Allen of MDonough, Ga.; one stepson, William (Morri) Edwards of Augusta, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Holloway; two sisters, Norma Neimer and Margaret Driskell.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and his nurse, Ella Mae Ryant.

The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral Home and Crematory with arrangements.