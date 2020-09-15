Perrian Lamont Terrell Holmes -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Perrian Lamont Terrell Holmes, 47, of 1230 St. Matthews Road, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence but must adhere to COVID-10 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.