Perrian Lamont Terrell Holmes -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Perrian Lamont Terrell Holmes, 47, of 1230 St. Matthews Road, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence but must adhere to COVID-10 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

