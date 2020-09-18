 Skip to main content
Perrian Lamont Holmes -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Perrian Lamont Terrell Holmes, 47, of 1230 St. Matthews Road, passed away.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence and must adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

