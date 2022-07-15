 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pernice Deloris Dash -- Elloree

Pernice Deloris Dash

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Pernice Deloris Dash will be held at noon Friday, July 15, 2022, at Elloree Elementaryiddle School Gymnasium, 200 Warrior Drive, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince, officiating. Burial will follow in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Lowman Dash III, 732 Farmers Road, Elloree, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

