ELLOREE -- Ms. Pernice Dash, passed away July 9, 2022, at tRMC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Lowman Dash III, 732 Farmers Road, Elloree (4 p.m.-8 p.m.) daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.