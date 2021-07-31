Permon Walter Smith Jr. -- Whitehall, Pa.

WHITEHALL, Pa. -- Permon Walter Smith Jr., 78, of 1938 Sunset Drive, and formerly of Bowman, died July 28, 2021, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Shirley Ford, 4070 Charleston Hwy., Bowman, and at the funeral home.

Due to COVID, the family will receive limited guests.