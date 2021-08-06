Permon Walter Smith Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Permon Walter Smith Jr., 78, of 1938 Sunset Drive, Whitehall, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Bowman, died July 28, 2021, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Shirley Ford, 4070 Charleston Highway, Bowman, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.