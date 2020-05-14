× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Percell James

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Percell James, 92, of 2933 Plymouth Rock Road, transitioned to his eternal home on May 11, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel, Swansea.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

