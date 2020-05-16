Percell James -- Columbia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Percell James, 92, of 2933 Plymouth Rock Road, Columbia, transitioned to to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at

Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel, Swansea.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

