Percell James -- Columbia
0 comments

Percell James -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Percell James, 92, of 2933 Plymouth Rock Road, Columbia, transitioned to to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at

Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel, Swansea.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Percell James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News