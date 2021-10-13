Penny Fine -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Penny Fine, 61, of 120 Harbison Drive, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Orangeburg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the chapel of Glover's Funeral Home, Orangeburg.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.