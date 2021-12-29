 Skip to main content
Penny Eliza Hankins -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ms. Penny Eliza Hankins, 38, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at House of God Church in Grover, with the Mayor Bishop Michael C. Butler officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

