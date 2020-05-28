Peggy O. White -- Blackville
Peggy O. White -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Peggy O. White, 84, of 20970 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Providence Health.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

