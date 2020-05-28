Peggy O. White -- Blackville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Peggy O. White, 84, of 20970 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Providence Health.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.