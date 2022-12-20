 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peggy Mae Jones -- North

Peggy Mae Jones

NORTH -- The funeral service for Ms. Peggy Mae Jones, 68, of North, will be held 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Flora Branch Baptist Church in North. All attendees must wear a mask. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Jones passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her niece, Karen (Spencer) Clemons Caldwell, 327 Iva Road, North.

All visitors must wear a mask. Friends may also call the funeral home.

