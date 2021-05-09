 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peggy Joyce Corbett Douglas -- Salley
0 comments

Peggy Joyce Corbett Douglas -- Salley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- Mrs. Peggy Joyce Corbett Douglas, 76, entered into rest Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday May 10, 2021, at Clinton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Peggy will be laid to rest by her son, Keith.

Online condolences to the Douglas family may be made at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News