Peggy Joyce Corbett Douglas -- Salley

SALLEY -- Mrs. Peggy Joyce Corbett Douglas, 76, entered into rest Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday May 10, 2021, at Clinton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Peggy will be laid to rest by her son, Keith.

