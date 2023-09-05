NORWAY — The funeral service for Mrs. Peggy James Tyler, 80, of Norway, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North. Interment will follow in the New Beginning United Methodist Church Cemetery in Norway, South Carolina. Mrs. Tyler will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Public viewing will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at New Beginning United Methodist Church in Norway.

Family and friends may visit at the residence. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and to please refrain from visiting if you are feeling ill. Friends may also contact W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.