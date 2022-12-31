Peggy G. Riser -- Lexington

She is survived by her three children, Deborah A. Riser of Columbia, Karen R. Roof (Robert) of Eastover, and John W. Riser Jr. (Jennifer) of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Caldwell Roof, Kirsten McClam (Cole), Emma Riser, and Chloe Riser; two great-grandchildren, Drakeford McClam and expecting brother; and her brother, Randolph Gwinn (Ouida).

Peggy Riser served the community for over 30 years as a teacher and media specialist in Aiken and Saluda County. She was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors and cultivating her garden. She never lost her fascination and awe of the beauty in nature around her and loved drives in the mountains. She was known for her laugh and enjoyed a good joke. She will be missed and never forgotten.