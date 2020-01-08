{{featured_button_text}}
Peggy Arant Riggins
stlwhitk

GARDEN CITY, Ga. -- Peggy Arant Riggins, 70, of Garden City, Ga., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Garden City.

She was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Orangeburg.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 4408 Redmond Mill Road, North.

She is survived by her husband of 22 loving years, Larry Riggins; four sons, Chip Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Richard Peters and Terry Jeffcoat.

Throughout good and bad, she always kept her eyes toward Jesus.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Riggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments