GARDEN CITY, Ga. -- Peggy Arant Riggins, 70, of Garden City, Ga., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Garden City.
She was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Orangeburg.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 4408 Redmond Mill Road, North.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She is survived by her husband of 22 loving years, Larry Riggins; four sons, Chip Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Richard Peters and Terry Jeffcoat.
Throughout good and bad, she always kept her eyes toward Jesus.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Riggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.