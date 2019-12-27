{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- The funeral for Pearnell Jenkins Young, of 1200 Pratt St., Holly Hill, will be held at noon, Saturday, at New Way Church House of Ministries Worldwide, 8905 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with Bishop Gralin Nix Hampton, pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Way Perpetual Love Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Friends may call at 1200 Pratt St., Holly Hill and at the funeral home.

