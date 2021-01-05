Pearline Stevenson Ritter -- Orangeburg

 Skip to main content
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Pearline Stevenson Ritter, 67, of 2262 Hoffman Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Samuel Hughes is officiating.

Mrs. Ritter passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to wwww.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

