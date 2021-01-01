Pearline Stevenson Ritter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Pearline Stevenson Ritter, 67, of 2262 Hoffman Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 2262 Hoffman Drive, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com