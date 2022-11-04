Pearline “Pinky” Glass -- North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON -- Funeral service for Pearline M. “Pinky” Glass, of North Charleston, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, with the Rev. Dr. Mack officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery in Reevesville.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.