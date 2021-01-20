 Skip to main content
Pearline Mack -- New York
NEW YORK -- Ms. Pearline Mack, 84, of 1879 Amsterdam Ave., New York, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Harlem Hospital of New York.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral of Cameron.

There be no visitation at the residence.

Friends may express their condolences by calling her sister, Mary F. Mack, 803-979-9275, 2289 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, and the funeral home.

