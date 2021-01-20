Pearline Mack -- New York

NEW YORK -- Ms. Pearline Mack, 84, of 1879 Amsterdam Ave., New York, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Harlem Hospital of New York.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral of Cameron.

There be no visitation at the residence.

Friends may express their condolences by calling her sister, Mary F. Mack, 803-979-9275, 2289 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, and the funeral home.