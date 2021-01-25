Pearline Mack -- Harlem, N.Y.

HARLEM, N.Y. --Graveside funeral services, Pearline Mack, 2333 5th Ave., Harlem, New York, formerly of Cameron, will be held Tuesday, at noon in the St. Peter AME Church Cemetery (formerly Cameron Cemetery) with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson officiating.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 regulations for funeral home, and funeral service. Masks are required. There will be no visitation at the residence.

Friends may extend condolences to her sister, Mary F. Mack, via telephone 803-979-9275 or 2289 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 and Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.