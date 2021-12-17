 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pearline Benjamin Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Pearline Benjamin Felder will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

She is survived by her children, John H. Felder Jr., Charles Felder, Phillip Felder, Harry Lee Felder, David Felder, Patricia A. Felder, Cynthia Coleman, Pauline Parker, and Yvonne Carr.

The funeral services provided by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

We will adhere to all COVID safety precautions. Masks are required at funeral and visitation.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 12-16-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News