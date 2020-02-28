Pearlie Mae Minus -- Bowman
Pearlie Mae Minus -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mrs. Pearlie Mae Minus, 86, of 731 Wayside Drive, Bowman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

