Pearl Elouise Russell

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Pearl Elouise Russell, 87, 960 Sulton Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Glover's Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bernard Phelps officiating. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

She died Saturday, Dec. 14, at Providence Health following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

