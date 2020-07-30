Pearl Davis Boatwright -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Pearl Davis Boatwright -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Pearl Davis Boatwright, 90, of 2256 Russell St., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to her sister, Ms. Wilma McCoy, at 803-536-0016, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. In an effort to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, the family requests that you do not visit the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Boatwright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News