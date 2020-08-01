Pearl Davis Boatwright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Pearl Davis Boatwright, 90, of 2256 Russell St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Eddie C. Williams is officiating.
Pearl Davis Boatwright was born March 3, 1930, in Bowman. She made her peaceful transition to God's eternal resting place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born to the late Willie and Alma Shuler Davis. Her maternal grandparents were the late Charlie and Pauline Shuler. Pearl was preceded in death by her only beloved son, Kim Boatwright, and sisters, Alma D. Ellis and Janie D. Coleman.
Pearl received her early education in the public schools of Bowman, graduating from Bethune Memorial High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State College in 1953, then later earned a master's degree from Columbia University in New York, N.Y. Throughout her adult life, she lived as a lifetime learner earning several certifications and credentials. She began her teaching career in New York, where she worked for many years in the public school system. She later moved back home to Orangeburg in continuing to mold the minds of students in South Carolina. These ventures included serving as a Revlon Elementary special education teacher, a Wilkinson High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School social studies teacher, an Orangeburg-Wilkinson High school administrator, an Orangeburg County adult education teacher, and an adjunct professor at South Carolina State University. Pearl retired from Orangeburg County School District 5.
Pearl was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg. She was the most active and busiest person you ever want to know. Traveling was her passion, no matter if it was across the world, across the country, or simply visiting family wherever they lived. Pearl and her travel companion, Deloris Frazier, were known to keep their bags packed. Playing Pokeno with her special group of friends and celebrating with her birthday club women was definitely a true pastime. She was active in many organizations, including Daughter Ruler Rose Temple #1243, lifetime member Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Jack and Jill of America, lifetime member NAACP, lifetime member South Carolina State University Alumni Association, Phi Beta Kappa Society, and the South Carolina Education Association.
Surviving to cherish Pearl's memories are beloved and dedicated sister, Wilma McCoy of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Talmadge Coleman of Columbia; Dorothy Hodges, a beloved longtime friend and caregiver; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to her sister, Mrs. Wilma McCoy, at 803-536-0016, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
