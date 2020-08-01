Pearl Davis Boatwright -- Orangeburg

Pearl was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg. She was the most active and busiest person you ever want to know. Traveling was her passion, no matter if it was across the world, across the country, or simply visiting family wherever they lived. Pearl and her travel companion, Deloris Frazier, were known to keep their bags packed. Playing Pokeno with her special group of friends and celebrating with her birthday club women was definitely a true pastime. She was active in many organizations, including Daughter Ruler Rose Temple #1243, lifetime member Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Jack and Jill of America, lifetime member NAACP, lifetime member South Carolina State University Alumni Association, Phi Beta Kappa Society, and the South Carolina Education Association.