ST. GEORGE -- Pearl Elmore McCord, 95, of St. George, passed away Feb. 1, 2022 at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private funeral service will be held noon Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Brown & Son Funeral Home chapel, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Interment will be held at Britt Cemetery, St. George.

All that attend are asked to wear masks or face coverings.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home (843-563-4332).