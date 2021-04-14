Paytrienne Pough -- Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A memorial service for Paytrienne Pough, 51, of Philadelphia, will be held at noon Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Christian Community Centre, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Yvonne Singleton officiating.
Paytrienne is the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Pough.
Friends may contact Paytrienne's brother, Earl Pough Jr., at 1-609-284-5083 to express condolences.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
