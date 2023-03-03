ORANGEBURG -- Pauline Smith Richardson, a long time resident of Orangeburg, passed away March 1, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg SC.

Pauline retired from SouthernBell in Orangeburg and was a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter Roberta Lee (Ernie) and daughter-in-law Pamela Smith of Huntersville NC; daughter Pamela Bair of Apex, NC; son Russell Smith (Ellen) of Columbia, SC; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husbands, Russell Smith and Woodrow Richardson, Sr, and son, Herschel Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.

