Pauline Salvo Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Pauline Salvo Johnson, 90, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Northside Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
You have free articles remaining.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Pauline's nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Northside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Johnson was born on January 5, 1930 in Orangeburg, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Ralph M. Salvo and the late Lovinia Friendly Salvo. She retired from Pied Piper Daycare and the Orangeburg Association for Retarded Citizens where she was the Coordinator of the Children's Program. Mrs. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, David H. Johnson, Sr. and her sisters, Eloise S. McMichael, Ruby S. Baltzegar and Ethel S. Livingston.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie J. Boland (Jimmie); sons, David H. “Jerry” Johnson, Jr. (Deborah), Andrew Johnson (Karen); grandchildren, Angel Johnson-Brebner (Alex), Summer J. Still (Charles), Joshua Boland, Jenna Boland, Mikaela Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Dawson Johnson; great-grandchildren, Dorie Lou Brebner, James Brebner, Sandy Brebner; sister, Janie K. Dangerfield and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Dominican Fund at 1250 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1250 Columbia Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.