Pauline Salvo Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Pauline Salvo Johnson, 90, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Northside Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Pauline's nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Northside Baptist Church.

Mrs. Johnson was born on January 5, 1930 in Orangeburg, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Ralph M. Salvo and the late Lovinia Friendly Salvo. She retired from Pied Piper Daycare and the Orangeburg Association for Retarded Citizens where she was the Coordinator of the Children's Program. Mrs. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, David H. Johnson, Sr. and her sisters, Eloise S. McMichael, Ruby S. Baltzegar and Ethel S. Livingston.