Pauline Patrick Felder -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Pauline Elizabeth Patrick Felder, 94, of Bowman, widow of Harold Quinton Felder Sr., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prospect Southern Methodist Church, with the Reverends Jim Bogstad and Bobby Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in the Rigby Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greysyn Harrell, Bob Whitlock, James Lewis, Ed Lockhart, Andy Rutland and Ray Arant.

The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

Pauline was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in St. George, a daughter of the late John Ackerman and Mary Elizabeth Weeks Patrick. She was a cosmetologist and a member of Prospect Southern Methodist Church where she served in the Women's Missionary Society. Pauline was a devout Southern Christian lady who loved the Lord, family, church and community. She loved growing vegetables in her garden, canning and was a big Atlanta Braves fan.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Robbie Ray Sawyer and siblings, D.S.C. Patrick, Wilson Patrick, Cooper Patrick, Guy Patrick, Eldon Patrick, Jackie Patrick, Mary P. Crook and Frances P. LeGrand.

Surviving are two sons, Harold Quinton Felder Jr., and Russell Oliver (Rebecca) Felder, all of Bowman; daughter; Helen Faye Felder (Ray) Sawyer, Irmo; grandchildren, Paula Elizaeth Sawyer Russell, Tammy Faye Sawyer Harrell and Nicolas Patrick Felder; great-grandchildren, Robert Oliver Bradley Sawyer, Jessica Dawn Russell, Weston Richard Russell, Waylon Richard Russell, Emma Grace Harrell and Greysyn Trey Harrell.

Memorials may be made to Prospect Southern Methodist Church, 344 Flatwoods Road, Bowman, SC 29018, PO Box 67, Branchville, SC 29432.