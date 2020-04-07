Pauline Lawton -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Pauline Lawton, 65, of 734 Linwood St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Browning Branch Cemetery with the Rev. James B. Stukes officiating. As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.
There will be no public viewing at the funeral home; however, please feel free to express online condolences via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Friends may call at the residence from 4 to 9 p.m. daily and at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Lawton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
