Pauline Lawton -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Pauline Lawton, 65, of 734 Linwood St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Browning Branch Cemetery with the Rev. James B. Stukes officiating. As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.