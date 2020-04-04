Pauline Lawton -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Ms. Pauline Lawton, 65, of 734 Linwood St., Elloree, passed away at her residence on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence from 4 to 9 p.m. daily and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

