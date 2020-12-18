 Skip to main content
Pauline Grimes Raysor -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Pauline Grimes Raysor, 89, of 400 Priester Road, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Raysor Cemetery, Bamberg,

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803-245-5438 to extend their condolences, and if you must visit the residence, please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

