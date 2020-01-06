{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Pauline Bolin, 96, of North, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church in Salley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at one hour prior to service. Mrs. Bolin was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Bolin.

Mrs. Bolin was born in North Carolina, a daughter of the late Nid Gartman and the late Dollie Williams (Chavis). She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Her passion was growing beautiful flowers.

Survivors include sons, Larry Bolin of North, David (Rea) Bolin of North, Paul (Wanda) Bolin of Kiawah Island, Leroy Jody (Dallas) Bolin of North; a daughter, Scarlet Stevenson of North; a sister, Dorothy Bolin; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Bolin was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Bolin; brothers, Beecher Gartman, Macon Gartman, Grady Gartman and a sister, Blanche Proctor.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).

Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 210 Corinth Church Road, Salley, SC 29137.

