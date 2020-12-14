 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline G. Raysor -- Bamberg
0 comments

Pauline G. Raysor -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Pauline G. Raysor, 89, of 400 Priestet Road, Bamberg, transitioned Dec. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-245-5438 to extend their condolences, and if you must visit the residence, please adhere to COVID 19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News