Pauline G. Raysor -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Pauline G. Raysor, 89, of 400 Priestet Road, Bamberg, transitioned Dec. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-245-5438 to extend their condolences, and if you must visit the residence, please adhere to COVID 19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.