Pauline Ferrell -- Ridgeville
0 comments

Pauline Ferrell -- Ridgeville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RIDGEVILLE -- Pauline Ferrell, 76, of Ridgeville, passed away on March 12, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Mount Pisgah AME Church, 220 Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville.

Burial will be held in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George SC 29477 (843) 563-4332

To send flowers to the family of Pauline Ferrell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
Mt Pisgah AME Church
220 Old Gilliard Road
Ridgeville, SC 29472
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News