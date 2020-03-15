Pauline Ferrell -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Pauline Ferrell, 76, of Ridgeville, passed away on March 12, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Mount Pisgah AME Church, 220 Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville.
Burial will be held in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George SC 29477 (843) 563-4332
