Pauline Ferrell -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Pauline Ferrell, 76, of Ridgeville, passed away on March 12, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Mount Pisgah AME Church, 220 Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville.