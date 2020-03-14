Pauline Ferrell -- Ridgeville
0 comments

Pauline Ferrell -- Ridgeville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RIDGEVILLE -- Pauline Ferrell, 76, of Ridgeville, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Ferrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News